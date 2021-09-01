Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Piramal Enterprises, Marico and more



1 / 3 CLSA on Marico: The brokerage has retained an 'underperform' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550. The Marico management's aspiration looks aggressive, as it focuses on scaling up the foods and digital first brand portfolio. CLSA likes Marico's strategy to grow through multiple smaller sub-categories, but sees downside risks to the management's growth guidance.









2 / 3 CLSA on Piramal Enterprises: The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with an 'outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 2,960. The company is among the top three lenders to the realty segment, and the acquisition of DHFL is expected to enlarge its loan book and improve the return on equity (RoE), according to CLSA.





