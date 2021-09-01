View as Slide Show Image

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Piramal Enterprises, Marico and more

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
CLSA has initiated coverage on Piramal Enterprises with an 'outperform' rating, and maintained an 'underperform' rating on Marico. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: