Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Phoenix Mills, HUL, Britannia, Nazara Tech, IndusInd Bank and more



CLSA on Phoenix Mills | The brokerage firm has cut its target price for the company's stock to Rs 1,174 from Rs 1,300 but believes the company's malls are likely to see further improvement with the easing of all restrictions.



CLSA on consumer space | The brokerage firm remains cautious on the sector and prefers stocks with better earnings growth longevity and price-straddle approach.



CLSA on Nazara Technologies | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'sell' rating on Nazara Technologies shares. CLSA believes that the company's core business will see a boost with physical esports events starting Q1FY23.



Jefferies on IndusInd Bank | Independent review of issues around the lender's microfinance loans is in-line with management's indications, the brokerage firm said. It added that there were certain process gaps, but incremental financial impact may be limited.