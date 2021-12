1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Paytm | The brokerage has maintained its 'overweight' rating on Paytm shares. The company has built a strong customer acquisition engine through payments and it is now expanding into financial services at low incremental cost, Morgan Stanley added.



2 / 5 Goldman Sachs on Paytm | The brokerage believes Paytm is well-positioned given its industry-leading scale and engagement. Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'neutral' recommendation on Paytm.



3 / 5 Macquarie on Hindustan Unilever | The brokerage firm's checks indicate continued weakness in rural demand and it believes that sharp product price hikes will cover inflation but could weigh on Q3 volumes. Macquarie has a 'buy' call on HUL's stock.



4 / 5 Nomura on HUL | The brokerage noted that rural growth decelerates while the urban segment sees recovery. Nomura has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of HUL.