1 / 5 CLSA on Mahindra & Mahindra | The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock. CLSA believes that a sharp turnaround in consolidated earnings and return on equity will drive the stock's re-rating.



2 / 5 JP Morgan on ITC | ITC's valuations are not demanding, according to JP Morgan. The budget session will be keenly watched for any potential tax change on cigarettes, said the brokerage.



3 / 5 CLSA on Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The brokerage sees big potential upside on likely Zee-Sony merger. If the deal is sealed, Zee's valuation is likely to return to historical highs of 30 times, CLSA said.



4 / 5 CLSA on Aditya Birla Fashion | Deal with Reebok addresses important whitespace in Aditya Birla Fashion's portfolio, according to CLSA. The brokerage has maintained 'buy' on the stock.