Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Titan and more

Goldman Sachs believes that the semiconductor supplies could still take some more time to normalise fully for Maruti Suzuki while JP Morgan still sees value in HCL Technologies' stock. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
Goldman Sachs on Maruti Suzuki | Semiconductor supplies could still take some more time to normalise fully, the brokerage pointed out. Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'buy' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 9000.
JP Morgan on HCL Technologies | The brokerage house still sees value in HCL Technologies' stock. JP Morgan has maintained an 'overweight' stance on the technology company's shares.
Macquarie on Titan | Titan is one of Macquarie's preferred picks in the consumer space. The company is not witnessing any material concerns about demand as yet, the brokerage said.
BofA on Automobiles | The brokerage firm noted that demand is steady for passenger vehicles but supply easing is not broad-based across original equipment manufacturers. The brokerage prefers Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki.