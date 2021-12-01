Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Titan and more



1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Maruti Suzuki | Semiconductor supplies could still take some more time to normalise fully, the brokerage pointed out. Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'buy' rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 9000.



2 / 4 JP Morgan on HCL Technologies | The brokerage house still sees value in HCL Technologies' stock. JP Morgan has maintained an 'overweight' stance on the technology company's shares.



3 / 4 Macquarie on Titan | Titan is one of Macquarie's preferred picks in the consumer space. The company is not witnessing any material concerns about demand as yet, the brokerage said.