1 / 5 CLSA on Ambuja Cements | The brokerage said that risk-reward looks fair at the current valuations. The Marwar plant commissioning provides near-term growth visibility, CLSA said while retaining 'outperform' rating on the company's stock.









2 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Axis Bank | The brokerage has reduced its pre-provisioning operating profit estimates for the bank from a near-term perspective, but expects improvement over the next 2-3 years. Morgan Stanley has retained its 'overweight' stance on the stock.









3 / 5 CLSA on Cipla | Strong product pipeline for the US starting in second half of FY23 keeps CLSA constructive on Cipla. The brokerage sees FY23 US pipeline and branded market presence as long-term drivers for the company.









4 / 5 Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra Bank | Key positive is uptick in loan growth to 15 percent on year, Jefferies said raising estimates for the lender by 4-5 percent for FY22-24.