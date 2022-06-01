

CLSA on Astral | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on shares of Astral to 'underperform' and noted that the company is looking to sustain its operating margin at 16-18 percent.



Credit Suisse on Dixon Technologies | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on the stock to 'outperform' based on the sharp correction seen in Dixon Technologies' shares.



Goldman Sachs on Aurobindo Pharma | Even as the brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on Aurobindo Pharma shares to 'buy', Goldman Sachs has cut its target price to Rs 710 from Rs 840 and also slashed its earnings per share estimates by 14-17 percent for FY23-24.



CLSA on Infosys | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of the technology company. CLSA is confident about levers to drive a higher margin for Infosys over the long term.



CLSA on HDFC Bank | CLSA says 'buy' HDFC Bank shares as valuation has gotten attractive post the recent underperformance. The brokerage firm noted that the lender believes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will approve the merger structure similar to ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank.