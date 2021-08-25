Wednesday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and more

Jefferies on ICICI Bank: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900. The lender is at an inflection point of leveraging investment in the SME/business banking platform, and the segment is expected to continue to grow at 24 percent CAGR over FY21-24, according to Jefferies.



2 / 2

CLSA on telecom: Vodafone Idea has followed Bharti Airtel, and increased its entry prepaid tariffs by 60 percent to Rs 79, said the brokerage. CLSA has said that with Reliance Jio's feature phone plan at Rs 75, the risk of subscriber churn is low. It also believes the incumbents’ risks are mitigated in corporate entry postpaid tariff hikes. The brokerage's top pick in the sector is Bharti Airtel, led by its increasing number of 4G subscribers and average revenue per user (ARPU).