1 / 4 Nomura on Hindustan Unilever: The brokerages has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,950. Demand in July and August was better compared to June, and the company appears to be taking the rights steps to succeed in the D2C/digital-first segments, according to Nomura.









2 / 4 CLSA on Dalmia Bharat: The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,370. The company's management has reiterated a vision of expanding capacity to 100-130 million tonnes by 2030, and near-term growth is expected in its existing areas of operation, according to CLSA.









3 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Avenue Supermarts: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,527. Goldman has, however, removed DMart from its conviction list. The latest mobility data suggest higher footfalls at grocery stores, it added.