Wednesday's top brokerage calls: HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea and more

CLSA believes the latest tariff hikes can boost Vodafone Idea's revenue by 10 percent, while Jefferies has retained its 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank's stock. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
UBS on Jubilant FoodWorks | The market is pricing in a very healthy revenue recovery in FY23 and margin recovery in FY24 for Jubilant FoodWorks, according to UBS. Even as the company is building out more stores, near-term headwinds persist, the brokerage said while maintaining a 'neutral' rating on the stock.
CLSA on Vodafone Idea | Latest tariff hikes can boost revenue by 10 percent, CLSA said. The brokerage has maintained its 'underperform' call on the stock.
CLSA on Vehicle NBFCs | The brokerage says that since the RBI circular, stock prices of vehicle non-banking finance lenders have corrected 4-14 percent which is an attractive entry point. M&M Financial Services is now the top pick on visibility of provision writebacks and inexpensive valuations, CLSA said.
Jefferies on HDFC Bank | The brokerage has retained its 'buy' rating on the banking stock. Jefferies said that the bank's digital strategy addresses the need for transformation of legacy platforms.