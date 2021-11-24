Wednesday's top brokerage calls: HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea and more



1 / 4 UBS on Jubilant FoodWorks | The market is pricing in a very healthy revenue recovery in FY23 and margin recovery in FY24 for Jubilant FoodWorks, according to UBS. Even as the company is building out more stores, near-term headwinds persist, the brokerage said while maintaining a 'neutral' rating on the stock.



2 / 4 CLSA on Vodafone Idea | Latest tariff hikes can boost revenue by 10 percent, CLSA said. The brokerage has maintained its 'underperform' call on the stock.



3 / 4 CLSA on Vehicle NBFCs | The brokerage says that since the RBI circular, stock prices of vehicle non-banking finance lenders have corrected 4-14 percent which is an attractive entry point. M&M Financial Services is now the top pick on visibility of provision writebacks and inexpensive valuations, CLSA said.