Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Godrej Properties, Britannia, Tata Steel and JSW Energy

[caption id="attachment_13371912" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Godrej Properties | A strong launch pipeline should help the developer deliver on presales guidance, said Jefferies while maintaining its 'buy' recommendation on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13371922" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Britannia | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'neutral' stance on the FMCG company's stock and has lowered its EPS estimates by 7 percent for FY23 and by 3 percent for FY24 in order to factor in margin pressure.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13371932" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Citi on JSW Energy | Citi has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 206. Q4 profit grew seven times on one-off reversals while recurring consolidated EBITDA was flattish largely due to higher fuel costs, according to the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13371942" align="aligncenter" width="680"] JPMorgan on Tata Steel | The brokerage firm has raised its EPS estimate by 24 percent for FY23. Tata Steel may see another year of earnings upgrades given strong business operations in Europe and India, JP Morgan said while maintaining its 'overweight' rating on the steelmaker's stock.[/caption]