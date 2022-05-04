Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Godrej Properties, Britannia, Tata Steel and JSW Energy



1 / 4 Jefferies on Godrej Properties | A strong launch pipeline should help the developer deliver on presales guidance, said Jefferies while maintaining its 'buy' recommendation on the stock.



2 / 4 Nomura on Britannia | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'neutral' stance on the FMCG company's stock and has lowered its EPS estimates by 7 percent for FY23 and by 3 percent for FY24 in order to factor in margin pressure.



3 / 4 Citi on JSW Energy | Citi has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 206. Q4 profit grew seven times on one-off reversals while recurring consolidated EBITDA was flattish largely due to higher fuel costs, according to the brokerage house.