Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Gland Pharma, Hindustan Unilever and more



1 / 4 Citi on Oil Marketing Companies | With OMCs finally raising retail prices after about a 4-month pause, OMC stocks should gradually reverse their recent underperformance, said Citi.



2 / 4 Citi on Carborundum | The brokerage firm has cut EPS estimates for FY23 and FY24 to factor in lower contribution from Russian operations. Citi has trimmed its target price on the stock to Rs 915 from Rs 1,125 while retaining a 'buy' call.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Gland Pharma | The company is the top pick in the pharmaceutical and healthcare space for Jefferies. The brokerage says 'buy' Gland Pharma shares.