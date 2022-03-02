Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Dr Reddy's, Biocon and more

[caption id="attachment_12669672" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on automobile companies | Geopolitical tensions might also add to supply chain challenges in the short term, CLSA said. It pointed out that passenger vehicle sales are showing signs of recovery on improved demand and robust bookings.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12669682" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Biocon | The brokerage firm has reiterated its 'sell' call on Biocon shares as it sees execution challenges in biosimilars. Direct market presence is a positive but limited front-end experience appears to be a concern, CLSA said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12669692" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Biocon | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on shares of Biocon to 'buy' from 'hold' and raised its target price on the stock to Rs 413 from Rs 362.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12669702" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Dr Reddy's | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on the drug maker's stock. It is constructive on the stock as the current weakness presents an opportunity to accumulate Dr Reddy's shares, Nomura believes. The constructive view is driven by strength in other businesses, Nomura added.[/caption]