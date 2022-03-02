Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Dr Reddy's, Biocon and more



1 / 4 CLSA on automobile companies | Geopolitical tensions might also add to supply chain challenges in the short term, CLSA said. It pointed out that passenger vehicle sales are showing signs of recovery on improved demand and robust bookings.



2 / 4 CLSA on Biocon | The brokerage firm has reiterated its 'sell' call on Biocon shares as it sees execution challenges in biosimilars. Direct market presence is a positive but limited front-end experience appears to be a concern, CLSA said.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Biocon | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on shares of Biocon to 'buy' from 'hold' and raised its target price on the stock to Rs 413 from Rs 362.