1 / 6 Goldman Sachs on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage firm noted that Q3 results were in line with expectations and added that earnings visibility is high. Digital scale-up and improving balance sheet profile should help multiples rerate higher for Bharti Airtel, Goldman Sachs said.



2 / 6 JPMorgan on Vedanta | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on Vedanta shares to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target price to Rs 465 from Rs 375. Multiple positive steps announced make case for a re-rating, JPMorgan said.



3 / 6 CLSA on Vedanta | CLSA has maintained its "outperform" rating on Vedanta shares with a target price of Rs 350. The brokerage firm said that it would look for more colour on a few other investor concerns.



4 / 6 Goldman Sachs on Indraprastha Gas | There is downside risk if draft electric vehicle policy for Delhi Cab aggregators gets implemented, Goldman Sachs pointed out.



5 / 6 Jefferies on Indraprastha Gas | A soft quarter but ahead of expectations, Jefferies said. The brokerage firm pointed out that the gas company's current valuations look attractive.