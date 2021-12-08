Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, IndiGo and ICICI Bank



1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Bharti Airtel | According to the brokerage, the telecom operator offers high earnings visibility and sees upside risks to earnings if the average revenue per user were to be closer to what the company has guided. Goldman Sachs has retained its 'buy' rating on shares of Bharti Airtel.



2 / 4 JP Morgan on Telecom companies | Bharti Airtel remains the brokerage's top pick in the telecom sector. JP Morgan pointed out that the key risk is SIM consolidation and downgrading for price-sensitive customers.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on InterGlobe Aviation | The brokerage believes that continued strong yields and traffic may turn the quarter profitable and weaker crude along with Omicron dynamics could drive an upside surprise. Credit Suisse has maintained its 'outperform' call on IndiGo's shares.