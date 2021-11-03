Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Dabur and Sun Pharma



1 / 4 CLSA on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage said Q2 revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were ahead of estimates and maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Dabur | Dabur's Q2 earnings were ahead of Morgan Stanley's and consensus estimates, the brokerage said. Morgan Stanley also highlighted that the management sounded bullish on the demand outlook and distribution expansion. It maintained its 'overweight' call on the stock.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Specialty business ramp-up, balance sheet strengthening and potential Halol remediation are drivers for re-rating for Sun Pharma shares, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage also expects the company's margin to continue to improve going ahead.