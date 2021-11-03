0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Dabur and Sun Pharma

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Dabur and Sun Pharma

Morgan Stanley sees a few drivers for re-rating for Sun Pharma while CLSA cut its FY23 earnings estimate for Dabur. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: