Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Electricals and Dr Lal Pathlabs



1 / 4 Nomura on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on the telco's stock with a target price of Rs 855. For the India wireless, higher average revenue per user and net additions drive further market share gains, the brokerage firm added.



2 / 4 Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage firm has cut its EBITDA estimates by 1-2 percent on higher diesel prices. Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Bharti Airtel shares.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Electricals | The company is now net cash and more than one year ahead of guidance, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'equal-weight' on Bajaj Electricals' shares.