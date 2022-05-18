Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Electricals and Dr Lal Pathlabs

[caption id="attachment_13522872" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on the telco's stock with a target price of Rs 855. For the India wireless, higher average revenue per user and net additions drive further market share gains, the brokerage firm added.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13522882" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage firm has cut its EBITDA estimates by 1-2 percent on higher diesel prices. Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Bharti Airtel shares.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13522892" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Electricals | The company is now net cash and more than one year ahead of guidance, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'equal-weight' on Bajaj Electricals' shares.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13522902" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Dr Lal Pathlabs | Despite the sharp year-to-date pullback, the brokerage firm still finds the company's stock valuation full. It also believes that Dr Lal Pathlabs' margin will remain capped in the near term.[/caption]