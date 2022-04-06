Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, Marico, IndusInd Bank and more



Jefferies on Bandhan Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 380. Sufficient provision buffers should keep credit costs low but the lender may see negative net slippages in Q4, according to Jefferies.



CLSA on Marico | Valuations look balanced at current levels, said CLSA maintaining its 'underperform' rating on shares on Marico. The brokerage firm expects gross margin and operating margin to be stable on a year-on-year basis.



CLSA on oil and gas | Rising LNG prices are hurting volume, CLSA said. Elevated spot LNG and hike in gas prices are overhangs for city gas companies, CLSA added.