Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, Marico, IndusInd Bank and more

[caption id="attachment_13061052" align="aligncenter" width="679"] Jefferies on Bandhan Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 380. Sufficient provision buffers should keep credit costs low but the lender may see negative net slippages in Q4, according to Jefferies.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13061062" align="aligncenter" width="679"] CLSA on Marico | Valuations look balanced at current levels, said CLSA maintaining its 'underperform' rating on shares on Marico. The brokerage firm expects gross margin and operating margin to be stable on a year-on-year basis.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13061072" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on oil and gas | Rising LNG prices are hurting volume, CLSA said. Elevated spot LNG and hike in gas prices are overhangs for city gas companies, CLSA added.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13061082" align="aligncenter" width="679"] CLSA on Banks | Commentary on collections indicate a better trend for banks as compared to pre-covid levels, according to CLSA. For IndusInd Bank, residual microfinance institution provisions and margins will be key whereas, for IDFC First, the cost to income trends must moderate for improving profitability, the brokerage firm added.[/caption]