Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, Infosys, BPCL and more

[caption id="attachment_12592522" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank | With credit costs seen moderating, the brokerage house expects return on equity to improve to 25 percent in FY23 for Bandhan Bank. The brokerage house has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the lender's shares.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12592492" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on pharma sector | The brokerage house believes that risk-reward is favourable for Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare and Torrent Pharma. It has upgraded its rating on shares of Torrent Pharma to 'buy' from 'outperform'.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12592502" align="aligncenter" width="680"] UBS on BPCL | There is further scope of earnings upgrade for BPCL on the basis of strong refining margin, UBS believes. The brokerage house has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of BPCL.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12592512" align="aligncenter" width="680"] UBS on Infosys | The brokerage house has maintained its 'neutral' rating on shares of Infosys. The technology company says Q4 could see some QoQ headwinds due to lower working days, said the brokerage, adding it is more cautious on margin.[/caption]