Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, Infosys, BPCL and more



1 / 4 Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank | With credit costs seen moderating, the brokerage house expects return on equity to improve to 25 percent in FY23 for Bandhan Bank. The brokerage house has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the lender's shares.



2 / 4 CLSA on pharma sector | The brokerage house believes that risk-reward is favourable for Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare and Torrent Pharma. It has upgraded its rating on shares of Torrent Pharma to 'buy' from 'outperform'.



3 / 4 UBS on BPCL | There is further scope of earnings upgrade for BPCL on the basis of strong refining margin, UBS believes. The brokerage house has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of BPCL.