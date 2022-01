1 / 4 Jefferies on ICICI Bank | Recent correction offers a good entry price, said the brokerage house. ICICI bank remains Jefferies' top pick and the next leg of treating is expected to be led by better margin and/or lower credit costs.



2 / 4 CLSA on Bandhan Bank | CLSA has a cautious stance on the bank as the COVID crisis has had a disproportionate impact on the lender's MFI asset quality. However, the brokerage house highlighted that improving collections could indicate a turning point.



3 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Bandhan Bank | The foreign brokerage firm pointed out that improvement in MFI business is a key positive in Q3. Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Bandhan Bank.