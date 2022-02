1 / 4 Nomura on Balkrishna Industries | Demand outlook is strong but headwinds remain, said Nomura while upgrading its rating on the company's stock to 'neutral'. Valuations are in the fair value zone, the brokerage firm said.



2 / 4 Citi on Balkrishna Industries | Cost pressures offset healthy demand, pointed out Citi. Further, escalated cost pressures are impediments to margin expansion in the near term, said Citi.



3 / 4 Nomura on ABB India | Growth prospects appear priced in, the brokerage said raising EPS estimate for CY22 by 3 percent and CY23 by 5 percent on higher order-booking. According to Nomura, margin stabilisation post commodity increase is a key watchable.