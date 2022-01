1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Finance | Valuation is not cheap but earnings momentum keeps the brokerage 'overweight'.



2 / 5 CLSA on Bajaj Finance | The NBFC delivered a strong quarter aided by the festival season, CLSA noted. The brokerage has lifted FY22-24 EPS estimates by 3-8 percent while maintaining its 'sell' call on the stock.



3 / 5 Credit Suisse on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | The brokerage has maintained its 'underperform' call on the life insurance company shares. It has cut FY22 and FY23 EPS estimates by 16 percent each and trimmed FY24 EPS estimate by 11 percent due to higher claims.



4 / 5 Citi on L&T Tech | Citi has initiated its 'sell' recommendation on shares of L&T Technology Services with a target price of Rs 4,430. The brokerage has revised FY22-24 EPS marginally by 0-2 percent.