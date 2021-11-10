Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Aurobindo Pharma, Indraprastha Gas and more



1 / 5 CLSA on Power Grid Corporation of India | Power Grid's stock has an attractive dividend yield, CLSA said. The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' rating on the company's shares.



2 / 5 CLSA on Aurobindo Pharma | CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of Aurobindo Pharma to 'buy' from 'outperform' but lowered its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 2-4 percent for FY22-23.



3 / 5 CLSA on Indraprastha Gas | CLSA has downgraded its rating on shares of Indraprastha Gas to 'outperform' from 'buy' given the recent spike in spot LNG prices. The brokerage has also cut its target price for the stock to Rs 540 from Rs 630 and cautioned that profitability remains a concern.



4 / 5 Kotak Institutional Equities on MRF | Higher raw material costs and inferior product mix will continue to put pressure on MRF's margin going forward, Kotak Institutional Equities said. The company has lost market share in medium and heavy commercial vehicle and passenger car radial segments, which is a cause for concern, Kotak Equities added.