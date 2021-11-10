0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Aurobindo Pharma, Indraprastha Gas and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Aurobindo Pharma, Indraprastha Gas and more

CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of Aurobindo Pharma to 'buy' from 'outperform' but has downgraded its rating on shares of Indraprastha Gas to 'outperform' from 'buy'. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: