Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, L&T and IPCA Lab



1 / 4 Macquarie on Asian Paints | The price hike should alleviate any concern on meeting 18-20 percent margin by Q4, said the brokerage while maintaining its 'outperform' rating on the paint maker's stock.



2 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Maruti Suzuki | Chip supply improvement and capacity addition will be in focus, the brokerage said. Maruti Suzuki is better placed in the current situation, given higher exposure to entry level vehicles, Goldman Sachs said.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on IPCA Lab | The company is facing near-term margin headwinds and below trendline sales growth, the brokerage noted. Plus, resolution of FDA issues also appears uncertain. These factors together with valuation prompt the brokerage to maintain its 'equal-weight' stance on the stock.