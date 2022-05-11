Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Asian Paints, Gujarat Gas, Cipla and Mahanagar Gas



1 / 5 Citi on Asian Paints | Demand trends remain reasonably steady despite macro challenges, said Citi which has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Asian Paints shares.



2 / 5 Citi on Gujarat Gas | Strategy of curtailing volumes helped Gujarat Gas deliver on margin, according to Citi. The company reported a big margin beat and Citi believes the worst is likely behind.



3 / 5 CLSA on Gujarat Gas | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'sell' call on Gujarat Gas stock. CLSA is of the view that the demand-supply situation and gas prices might bring back margin worries.



4 / 5 Jefferies on Mahanagar Gas | Sharp price hikes and headroom available in CNG has prompted Jefferies to retain its 'buy' recommendation on Mahanagar Gas.