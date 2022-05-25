Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Asian Paints, Bank of India, Tata Motors, AB Fashion and SAIL



Jefferies on Asian Paints | The brokerage firm noted that while brand and distribution are barriers, the oligopoly structure of the company might be at risk with Grasim planning to invest in the sector.



Morgan Stanley on Bank of India | The brokerage firm maintained 'underweight' for the public sector bank with a target of 49. It noted that the company's capital and asset quality are healthy.



CLSA on Tata Motors | The investment group maintained 'outperform' for the automotive manufacturing company with a target of 480. The group noted that the high demand and lower incentives with lead to prices remaining strong.



CLSA on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | The earning estimates for the fashion retail company were lowered by 5-25 percent over FY23-25. CLSA upgraded to 'buy' from 'outperform' for the company.