Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Asian Paints, Bank of India, Tata Motors, AB Fashion and SAIL

[caption id="attachment_13605282" align="alignnone" width="1487"] Jefferies on Asian Paints | The brokerage firm noted that while brand and distribution are barriers, the oligopoly structure of the company might be at risk with Grasim planning to invest in the sector.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13605262" align="alignnone" width="1478"] Morgan Stanley on Bank of India | The brokerage firm maintained 'underweight' for the public sector bank with a target of 49. It noted that the company's capital and asset quality are healthy.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13605312" align="alignnone" width="1484"] CLSA on Tata Motors | The investment group maintained 'outperform' for the automotive manufacturing company with a target of 480. The group noted that the high demand and lower incentives with lead to prices remaining strong.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13605302" align="alignnone" width="1497"] CLSA on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | The earning estimates for the fashion retail company were lowered by 5-25 percent over FY23-25. CLSA upgraded to 'buy' from 'outperform' for the company.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13605272" align="alignnone" width="1489"] JPMorgan on Steel Authority of India Limited | The brokerage firm noted that the valuations of the company offer attractive risk rewards. The strong cash flow generation will lower the debts sharply.[/caption]