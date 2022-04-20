Wednesday's top brokerage calls: ACC and L&T Infotech
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Brokerage Radar: Goldman Sachs says 'sell' L&T Infotech shares while BofAML has maintained its 'underperform' rating on ACC stock. Here are top brokerage calls for this morning -
Goldman Sachs on L&T Infotech | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of the technology company with a target price of Rs 4,570.
Nomura on L&T Infotech | The brokerage firm has cut EPS estimates by 3 percent for FY23-24 and prefers Persistent Systems in the midcap space. Rising onsite attrition is expected to be a key near-term challenge, according to Nomura.
Goldman Sachs on ACC | The company's volume and EBITDA growth will likely lag peers, said Goldman Sachs. Major capacity expansions are still 9-12 months away, the brokerage firm highlighted.
BofAML on ACC | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'underperform' rating on shares of ACC. It believes that recovery in EBITDA per tonne is likely to dip again.