

1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on L&T Infotech | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of the technology company with a target price of Rs 4,570.



2 / 4 Nomura on L&T Infotech | The brokerage firm has cut EPS estimates by 3 percent for FY23-24 and prefers Persistent Systems in the midcap space. Rising onsite attrition is expected to be a key near-term challenge, according to Nomura.



3 / 4 Goldman Sachs on ACC | The company's volume and EBITDA growth will likely lag peers, said Goldman Sachs. Major capacity expansions are still 9-12 months away, the brokerage firm highlighted.