homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsVoltas, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Voltas, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Feb 22, 2023 8:53:24 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Jefferies has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares whereas UBS has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 12,600 on its shares.

1 / 4

Banks | CLSA says NIMs of the banks should normalise in the next few quarters as deposit repricing kicks. It also expects the sector to outperform in 6-12 months as Return on Equity (RoEs) hold up with normal NIMs/growth.

2 / 4

Oil and Gas | Morgan Stanley maintains non-consensus overweight on Indian energy producers. It adds that government policy support is under appreciated, capital return story is highly attractive.

3 / 4

Voltas | Jefferies has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares. The brokerage said that FY24 should see both AC and Engineering segments being a sweet spot.

4 / 4

Maruti Suzuki | UBS has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 12,600 on its shares. The brokerage said that pricing action on petrol is a positive surprise.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Shares of this software services company have gained 50 percent over the last six trading sessions

Next Article

Wall Street falls most in two months ahead of Fed minutes release