Voltas, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Feb 22, 2023 8:53:24 AM IST (Updated)

Jefferies has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares whereas UBS has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 12,600 on its shares.

Banks | CLSA says NIMs of the banks should normalise in the next few quarters as deposit repricing kicks. It also expects the sector to outperform in 6-12 months as Return on Equity (RoEs) hold up with normal NIMs/growth.

Oil and Gas | Morgan Stanley maintains non-consensus overweight on Indian energy producers. It adds that government policy support is under appreciated, capital return story is highly attractive.

Voltas | Jefferies has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares. The brokerage said that FY24 should see both AC and Engineering segments being a sweet spot.

Maruti Suzuki | UBS has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 12,600 on its shares. The brokerage said that pricing action on petrol is a positive surprise.

