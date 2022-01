1 / 5 Mahindra & Mahindra | The company's stock ended nearly 5 percent higher after South Korean company Edison Motor picked stake in M&M's debt-ridden SsangYong Motor for a total consideration of $255 million.



2 / 5 Sequent Scientific | Shares of the company closed nearly 13 percent higher after Sequent Scientific said that its arm Alvira Brazil will acquire remaining 30 percent stake in Evance Group for Rs 44.5 crore.



3 / 5 Apex Frozen Foods | Shares of Apex Frozen Foods ended 17 percent on the back of upbeat data on US shrimp imports from India for November. The company produces and exports processed and ready-to-cook shrimps.



4 / 5 Vodafone Idea | Shares of Vodafone Idea ended 8.5 percent higher, likely driven by value buying after a steep fall on Tuesday. Further, encouraging responses by Vodafone Idea management during a press conference today, soothed the jittery nerves of investors. The telecom operator clarified that the decision to convert debt into equity is a positive for investors.