1 / 5 Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Idea shares surged more than 3 percent intraday after a media report said the telco is targeting a four-fold jump in annual capital expenditure to take on stronger rivals. However, with the broader market coming off its day's high, the stock erased gains and ended flat.



2 / 5 Gujarat Fluorochemicals | The scrip settled 8.23 percent lower. This was after the news of a fire breakout at the company's Halol plant that injured few.



3 / 5 Bajaj Finance | Shares of the financier ended 2.89 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty50.



4 / 5 Zensar Technologies | Edelweiss has initiated coverage on shares of Zensar Technologies with a ‘buy’ rating. This led to the stock ending 1.85 percent higher.