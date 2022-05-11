

1 / 11 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Balaji Amines, Birla Corporation, Indian Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, NCC, Punjab National Bank, Relaxo Footwears | These companies will announce their quarterly results later today.



2 / 11 Cipla | The pharmaceutical company reported a 10 percent YoY fall in consolidated profit at Rs 370.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 while revenue rose 14 percent to Rs 5,260.33 crore compared to the year-ago period.



3 / 11 Vodafone Idea | The telecom operator posted a consolidated loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue came in at Rs 10,239.50 crore, up 5.4 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).



4 / 11 Wipro | The IT company has extended its strategic agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment bank division of Crédit Agricole Group, to support its IT infrastructure transformation.



5 / 11 State Bank of India | SBI's board of directors has approved raising up to $2 billion in FY23.



6 / 11 Torrent Power | The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 487.4 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022 against a profit of Rs 398 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations surged 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,744 crore.



7 / 11 Gujarat Gas | The company clocked a near 28 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 444.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue rose 36.5 percent to Rs 4,773.4 crore during the same period.



8 / 11 Mahanagar Gas | The gas company's profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 came in at Rs 131.8 crore, higher than the estimate. Meanwhile, revenue for the reporting quarter missed expectations at Rs 1,086.8 crore.



9 / 11 Zensar Technologies | Sachin Zute has been appointed as the company's Chief Financial Officer. The company has also reappointed Harsh Mariwala as Independent Director.



10 / 11 Welspun India | The company reported a 62 percent YoY fall in consolidated profit at Rs 51.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. However, revenue was up 4 percent at Rs 2,227 crore.