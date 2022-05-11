Cross
Vodafone, Adani Ports, Cipla, SBI, Wipro and more: Top stocks to watch on May 11

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Stocks to watch: Asian equities were under pressure this morning with investors keenly awaiting the release of inflation data from China and the US, while the US market closed higher. Uncertainty over inflation, interest rates and global economic growth continued to weigh on the markets. Meanwhile, the Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty futures fell 0.4 percent to 16,143 as of 7:08 am on Wednesday, indicating a negative opening for Indian benchmark indices. Stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Cipla, State Bank of India, Wipro, Torrent Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Punjab National Bank, Gujarat Gas and Mahanagar Gas among others will be closely tracked. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade today morning -

