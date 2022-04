1 / 10 Veranda Learning Solutions | The company will make its debut on the bourses today.









2 / 10 Delta Corp, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel and Datacom, Kesoram Industries and Tata Consultancy Services | These companies will detail their quarterly numbers today.









3 / 10 GTPL Hathway | The company's profit after tax for March 2022 quarter declined 4 percent to Rs 54.5 crore and revenue fell 17.5 percent to Rs 617.3 crore compared to the year-ago period.









4 / 10 Tata Steel | The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Tata Steel Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, for the acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech.









5 / 10 Shoppers Stop | The company has completed the further sale of 19.50 percent of its stake in Crossword Bookstores. Accordingly, the company's equity stake in Crossword stands reduced to 29.50 percent. In October 2021, Shoppers Stop had sold a 51 percent stake in Crossword.









6 / 10 SMS Lifesciences India | The US FDA has completed an inspection of the company's API manufacturing facility located at Sangareddy district, Telangana (Unit I) without any observations. The inspection commenced on April 4 and concluded on April 8.









7 / 10 Seamec | The company along with consortium partner Posh India Offshore has entered into an agreement with Larsen & Toubro. The consortium will undertake diving-related and other associated work through the deployment of vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS" for ONGC work of pipeline replacement project VII. The total combined value of the contract to the consortium is $101 million.









8 / 10 Tata Motors | Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover continued to face the risk of global semiconductor shortage, as its retail sales fell sharply by 36 percent year-on-year to 79,008 vehicles in Q4FY22 and the sequential decline was just 1.4 percent. Jaguar brand recorded sales of 14,574 units for the March 2022 quarter, down 37.9 percent and Land Rover reported sales of 64,434 units, down 35.6 percent compared to year-ago period.









9 / 10 Wipro | The company has appointed Anis Chenchah as CEO for 4 regions. Chenchah will be the head for Asia, Africa, India, Middle East.