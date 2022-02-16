0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Vedanta, PNB Housing Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 16

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Vedanta, PNB Housing Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 16

Nifty50 ended 0.17 percent lower at 17,322.20 while Sensex closed 0.25 percent lower at 57,996.68. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session: