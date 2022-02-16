Vedanta, PNB Housing Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 16

[caption id="attachment_9118761" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Vedant Fashions | The stock made a strong debut in the secondary market today. Shares of Vedant Fashions, which owns brands Manyavar and Mohey, opened at Rs 936 on BSE, a premium of 8 percent over the issue price of Rs 866. The stock ended 1 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_5557301" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Vedanta | Moody's has changed the outlook for Vedanta to ‘negative’. With this, the stock ended 1.41 percent lower.[/caption][caption id="attachment_4219481" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Tilaknagar Industries | The company begins production of French Brand Pernod Ricard at Shrirampur facility in Maharashtra. Shares of Tilaknagar Industries ended 1.04 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_9732771" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] PNB Housing Finance | Shares of the non-bank lender closed 9.8 percent higher. They were the best performers on Nifty500.[/caption][caption id="attachment_3712591" align="aligncenter" width="1500"] Balkrishna Industries | Shares of the company closed 5.84 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty500.[/caption]