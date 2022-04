1 / 10 Vedanta | Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company has entered into certain long term power security agreements for green and renewable energy (RE) power for Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Aluminum Company and Vedanta (Jharsuguda Aluminium Operations) via captive power projects. These projects will be created through dedicated special purpose vehicle (SPV) for each entity.









2 / 10 Lupin | The US FDA has issued three observations for Lupin’s New Jersey facility. Lupin said that the company will not face disruption of supplies or that there will be no impact on revenue.









3 / 10 Hero MotoCorp | More than Rs 800 crore was siphoned off by layering by an event management entity of a company, says I-T Department in a press release. I-T Department sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company mentioned in the press release is Hero MotoCorp.









4 / 10 Future Retail | Future Retail CEO Sadashiv Nayak has resigned with effect from March 31, 2022.









5 / 10 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation | The company has made timely payment of redemption amount and interest for its non-convertible debentures of Rs 400 crore.









6 / 10 Sterlite Technologies | The company will sell its 64.98 percent stake in Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure for a total consideration of Rs 43 crore, agreed to be received in multiple tranches.









7 / 10 Ruchi Soya Industries | The board has approved an issue price at Rs 650 per equity share for its follow-on public offer.









8 / 10 NCC | The company along with other shareholders of NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure (NCCVUL) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with GRPL Housing (Gardencity Realty Group, Bengaluru) to sell their entire shareholding in NCCVUL to GRPL.









9 / 10 H G Infra Engineering | Subsidiary Gurgaon Sohna Highway has received the provisional certificate for the project in Haryana.