Vedanta, HUL, Havells: Friday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Jan 20, 2023 9:29:54 AM IST (Updated)

CLSA has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Vedanta with a target price of Rs 295 on its shares while CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with a target price of Rs 2,950 on its shares.

Vedanta | CLSA has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Vedanta with a target price of Rs 295 on its shares. The brokerage says that Hind Zinc deal could help ease cash flow stress at parent VRL.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with a target price of Rs 2,950 on its shares. The brokerage says that elevated key raw material prices is impacted margin despite some improvement.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd | CITI has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with a target price of Rs 3,050 on its shares. The brokerage says that rural recovery cheer dampened by higher royalty.

Havells | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Havells with a target price of Rs 1,310 on its shares. The brokerage says that B2B growth was robust.

