Uma Exports, Titan, YES Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 7



1 / 6 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Shares of the port company ended 3.81 percent higher. The stock gained the most among Nifty50 constituents.



2 / 6 YES Bank | Care Ratings has revised Yes Bank's ratings for its infrastructure bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore a notch to 'BBB+' with a positive outlook, from 'BBB' with the same outlook earlier. Shares of the lender closed 6 percent higher.



3 / 6 Alembic Pharmaceuticals | Alembic Pharma got tentative approval from the US FDA for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules which are used for the treatment of deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. With this, the company's stock ended 1.64 percent higher.



4 / 6 Titan Company | Shares of the jewellery maker fell 3.24 percent reacting to the company's business update.



5 / 6 Godrej Consumer Products | Shares of the FMCG player surged 3.83 percent after the company said that it has been gaining market share in 85 percent of its categories.