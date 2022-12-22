Ultratech, Bandhan Bank, KPIT Technologies: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 345 on its shares while Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on the shares of KPIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 930 on its shares.

1 / 4

Bandhan Bank | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 340 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's asset quality outlook has improved.

2 / 4

Ultratech | DAM Capital has a 'buy' call on the shares of Ultratech with a target price of Rs 8,200 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's valuations are attractive given strengthening market share and robust balancesheet.

3 / 4

KPIT Technologies | Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on the shares of KPIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 930 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's lateral hiring efforts are focused on senior architect level.

4 / 4

Pharmaceuticals companies | Nomura says that data suggests strong demand for Tamiflu, respiratory and anti-bacterial drugs. As per the brokerage, Lupin is likely to benefit most from higher demand.