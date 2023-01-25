TVS, SBI Cards, Sun Pharma: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has an 'sell' call on the shares of TVS with a target price of Rs 971 on its shares while Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of SBI Cards with a target price of Rs 1,030 on its shares.

TVS | CLSA has an 'sell' call on the shares of TVS with a target price of Rs 971 on its shares. The brokerage says that demand outlook looks uncertain in near term.

SBI Cards | Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of SBI Cards with a target price of Rs 1,030 on its shares. The brokerage says that margin decline transitory.

SBI Cards | CLSA has an 'underperform' call on the shares of SBI Cards with a target price of Rs 750 on its shares. The brokerage says that NIM was at a multi-quarter low despite stable revolver share.

Sun Pharma | Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,275 on its shares. The brokerage says that company is following beat Q3 earnings from Taro Pharma