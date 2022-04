1 / 12 Infosys | The company will announce its quarterly earnings today.



2 / 12 TVS Motor Company | The company's subsidiary Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG has acquired 100 percent shareholding in Alexand'Ro Edouard'O Passion Vélo Sàrl. The acquired company is primarily engaged in the sale of e-bikes as well as e-bike accessories across a range of premium e-bike brands such as TREK, Riese & Muller, Cannondale, Moustache and others. The arm acquired the company for CHF 2.79 million.



3 / 12 Tata Steel | On April 11, the company completed the acquisition of the entire stake held by the Steel Authority of India in S&T Mining.



4 / 12 Hathway Cable & Datacom | The digital cable TV & broadband internet service provider recorded a lower consolidated profit at Rs 28.42 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 60.6 percent compared to Rs 72.14 crore profit in the year-ago period due to tepid revenue growth. Revenue during the quarter increased by 2.3 percent YoY to Rs 448.8 crore in Q4FY22.



5 / 12 Anand Rathi Wealth | Profit in Q4FY22 grew at a healthy space, rising 239 percent year-on-year to Rs 35 crore and revenue increased 49 percent YoY to Rs 115 crore with assets under management growing strong by 23 percent to Rs 32,906 crore compared to the year-ago period.



6 / 12 RITES | The company and Tata Steel will jointly explore integrated infra services.



7 / 12 JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | The company bought the Cardiovascular Drug brand Azmarda from Novartis.



8 / 12 Fino Payments Bank | The lender will acquire up to a 12.19 percent stake In Paysprint.



9 / 12 Simplex Infrastructures | The company said that the board of directors has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 421.8 crore by issuing equity shares and warrants at a price of Rs 56.61 per share, to Swan Constructions.



10 / 12 HeidelbergCement India | The cement company has commissioned a 5.5 Mega Watt (MW) solar power plant in its mining area in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The said solar plant is expected to generate 10-gigawatt hours per annum of solar energy and the same will replace electricity purchased under short term open access and from the grid.



11 / 12 Duroply Industries | Ace investors Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas bought 7,000 equity shares in the company through open market transactions on April 12. With this, their shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.61 percent, up from 5.5 percent earlier.