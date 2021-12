1 / 7 TVS Motor Company | The company and BMW will extend their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles. This led to the stock closing 1.40 percent higher.



2 / 7 Paytm | Shares of Paytm parent, One97 Communications, ended 7.63 percent lower as the company's institutional investors' lock-in period ended today.



3 / 7 Lupin | The company’s stock ended 2.66 percent lower as sombre commentary from brokerage firms, despite a positive development. The company had said its Goa unit received Establishment Inspection Report from the US Food and Drug Administration which had helped the stock end about 7 percent higher on Tuesday.



4 / 7 ITC | Analyst meet with the FMCG player did not lay out a concrete plan for demerging and listing of businesses, which likely drove ITC’s stock to close 2.03 percent lower. The Street had expected major announcements in that area.



5 / 7 Burger King India | Shares ended 0.58 percent higher after the company's board of directors approved fund-raising plans. Further, the board also approved changing the name of the company from “Burger King India Ltd” to “Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd".



6 / 7 Genus Power Infrastructures | The company bagged orders worth Rs 325 crore across segments. This led to the stock settling 2.81 percent higher.