Tuesday's top brokerage calls: UltraTech, Jindal Steel and L&T Infotech



1 / 4 JP Morgan on UltraTech Cement | Earnings upgrade cycle for UltraTech Cement has likely come to an end for now, the brokerage believes. JP Morgan expects cement price hikes to offset most of the cost pressure.









2 / 4 Jefferies on UltraTech Cement | The brokerage is of the view that the cement company's stock might remain range-bound until margin visibility improves.









3 / 4 CLSA on Jindal Steel & Power Ltd | The brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating saying that the scrip is inexpensive compared to peers. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is set to become India's fourth-largest steel company on the back of favourable macro-economic conditions, JP Morgan added.





