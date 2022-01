1 / 5 Goldman Sachs on UltraTech Cement | The company remains Goldman Sachs' top pick in the sector due to its capacity expansion plans, scale, pricing premium and rising green power share.



2 / 5 Jefferies on UltraTech Cement | The brokerage noted that management has indicated that costs are likely to remain elevated in Q4 and has cut FY22-24 EBITDA estimates by 7-9 percent to reflect cost pressure.



3 / 5 Nomura on Tech Mahindra | The new acquisition will bolster the insurance portfolio significantly, said Nomura. Besides, the value of acquisition is attractive, the brokerage added.



4 / 5 Jefferies on Tech Mahindra | The acquisition would add $90 million to its revenues and should be EPS accretive, Jefferies said. Tech Mahindra remains Jefferies' preferred pick.