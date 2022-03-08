Tuesday's top brokerage calls: UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, HAL and more

[caption id="attachment_12743362" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on UltraTech Cement | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the cement maker's stock as crisis-driven spike can be short-lived.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12743372" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on HAL | The stock valuation appears inexpensive at current levels, CLSA said while maintaining its 'buy' call on shares of HAL.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12743382" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Real Estate | The brokerage firm prefers developers with positive free cash flow in FY23 like DLF, Sobha Ltd and Lodha. Rising developer optimism will propel supply to a 9-year high in 2022, Jefferies pointed out.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12743392" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Hero MotoCorp | Continuing inflationary pressures could delay demand recovery, Morgan Stanley believes. The brokerage firm has an 'underweight' call on Hero MotoCorp shares.[/caption]