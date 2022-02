1 / 5 CLSA on TVS Motor Company | CLSA believes that TVS Motor is well-positioned to gain in both domestic and export markets. The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on shares of the motorcycle maker to "outperform" from "underperform" and raised its target price to Rs 711 from Rs 656 earlier.



2 / 5 UBS on TVS Motor | TVS Motor is well-positioned to capitalise on trends of electrification and premiumisation, according to UBS. The company is confident about sustaining profitability trends led by improving product mix, the brokerage firm highlighted.



3 / 5 Citi on TVS Motor | Valuations provide a little margin of error for TVS Motor, Citi said. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of TVS Motor. Citi is of the view that the company is the most vulnerable to increasing competition in the EV space.



4 / 5 Jefferies on Tata Steel | For the steel maker's stock to perform, spot gas price needs to come down, Jefferies said adding that price hike will only help to achieve breakeven on Q3 volumes.