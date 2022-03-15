Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Tech Mahindra, DLF, Sobha, Infosys, Tata Power and more



1 / 5 Nomura on Tech Mahindra | Mergers and acquisitions remain a key growth driver while higher pricing is expected to be a key leveller in the medium term, said Nomura while maintaining its 'buy' call on shares of Tech Mahindra.



2 / 5 Credit Suisse on banks | The brokerage firm has cut earnings of select NBFCs by 7-12 percent on lower growth, higher funding and credit costs. It continues to prefer large private banks for strong net interest margins and asset quality buffers. Credit Suisse has cut earnings for banks by 4-9 percent owing to lower growth and treasury hit.



3 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Real Estate | Pre-sales and new launches for Q4 are the highest in the last five to six years, the brokerage firm said. It is 'overweight' on DLF, Prestige Estates and Sobha, has an 'equal-weight' call on Oberoi Realty and Macrotech Developers and is 'underweight' on Godrej Properties.



4 / 5 Jefferies on IT sector | Infosys and Tech Mahindra remain Jefferies' top picks given their strong growth outlook. IT companies may face headwinds from higher onsite wage hikes and rising travel costs, Jefferies said while lowering its EPS estimates by up to 3 percent for FY23 and FY24.