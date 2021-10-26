Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Tech Mahindra, Colgate and Indus Towers

[caption id="attachment_11231342" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Indus Towers | The brokerage has raised its revenue forecasts for the company by 3-5 percent for FY22-24, while maintaining its 'buy' call on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11231352" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Citi on Colgate Palmolive India | The brokerage has a 'sell' rating on the stock and has pared its estimates for Colgate by 1-5 percent to factor in recent results and cost push. Inflationary pressures may add to woes, Citi said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11231362" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Tech Mahindra | The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock and believes that the risk-reward ratio is favourable despite a 35 percent rally in the last three months.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11231372" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Citi on Tech Mahindra | Tech Mahindra remains one of the brokerage's top sector picks. It has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock and said the company looks well placed in FY23.[/caption]