Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Tech Mahindra, Colgate and Indus Towers



1 / 4 CLSA on Indus Towers | The brokerage has raised its revenue forecasts for the company by 3-5 percent for FY22-24, while maintaining its 'buy' call on the stock.









2 / 4 Citi on Colgate Palmolive India | The brokerage has a 'sell' rating on the stock and has pared its estimates for Colgate by 1-5 percent to factor in recent results and cost push. Inflationary pressures may add to woes, Citi said.









3 / 4 CLSA on Tech Mahindra | The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock and believes that the risk-reward ratio is favourable despite a 35 percent rally in the last three months.





