0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Tech Mahindra, Colgate and Indus Towers

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Tech Mahindra, Colgate and Indus Towers

Tech Mahindra remains one of Citi's top sector picks and CLSA thinks the risk-reward ratio is still favourable for the company. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: