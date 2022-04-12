Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Tata Consultancy Services



1 / 4 Jefferies on TCS | Shares of Tata Consultancy Services were at a 10 percent premium to Infosys shares despite having 3 percent lower earnings growth, as per Jefferies. The brokerage firm has raised FY23-24 estimates by 1-2 percent while maintaining its 'hold' rating on TCS stock.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on TCS | The company faces downside risks from ongoing supply-side challenge, Morgan Stanley said. Even with a good Q4 order intake, revenue upgrades are unlikely, said the brokerage firm maintaining its 'equal-weight' rating on the stock.



3 / 4 JP Morgan on TCS | The stock is trading at 31 times one year forward PE and is 11 percent premium to Infosys and 8 percent premium to Accenture, JP Morgan said. The brokerage firm does not see further upside triggers.