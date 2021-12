1 / 4 JP Morgan on Shriram Transport | The recent merger results in slight dilution but removes a large overhang, JP Morgan said. However, a technical overhang of private equity investors selling out to remain post-merger, the brokerage added while maintaining its 'overweight' stance on the stock.



2 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Havells | The brokerage sees limited scope for positive surprises here on due to a high base in the second half of FY22. Goldman Sachs has raised its EPS estimate by 2 percent for FY22-25.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Shriram Transport | The brokerage has maintained its 'underperform' rating on the company's stock and added that any overhang of stock supply from non-promoters needs to be watched.